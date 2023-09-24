Royals Who Have Side Hustles To Make More Money

As far as most people know, royals don't have jobs. They have duties, of course. In recent years, however, it has become clear that this is not necessarily true. Sure, royals step out for engagements as they remain in the line of succession. However, they don't have to limit themselves to promoting causes and supporting several patronages on behalf of their crown.

Instead, some royals choose to live a life that doesn't necessarily revolve around royal duties. Whether this was out of necessity or a personal choice, some of today's royals have been thriving well financially outside of established duchies or government-funded allowances. That's because they've picked up successful side hustles that have the potential to earn them more money. And while money is no object for a lot of them, they work hard to earn as much as possible nonetheless, if only to support the causes that matter to them most.