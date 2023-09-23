Savannah Chrisley's Former Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Dead At 29

Former hockey player Nic Kerdiles, the ex-fiancé of reality star Savannah Chrisley, died in the early morning hours of Sept. 23, 2023, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that Kerdiles died due to a motorcycle crash in Nashville.

City police said Kerdiles ran a stop sign and slammed into a car, and while emergency services responded, Kerdiles died at the hospital from his injuries, TMZ reported. Just hours before the accident on Sept. 23, Kerdiles — who was working in real estate in Nashville — had shared a photo of him on his motorcycle to Instagram Stories with the caption "Night Rider."

Kerdiles and Chrisley started dating in 2017 and later got engaged, but the "Chrisley Knows Best" cast member said in 2020 that she and Kerdiles had called it quits, according to People.

Kerdiles had played as a forward for NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL team San Diego Gulls after being drafted to the franchise in 2012, according to CBS Sports. The Ducks confirmed the former player's death on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones," the post read.