Tragic Details About Vanessa Trump's Personal Life

If you have to rack your brain to try and figure out whether you know who Vanessa Trump (née Haydon) is, you're probably not alone. She's mostly kept out of the spotlight since she became a member of the controversial and political Trump family in 2005. Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. until 2018, and the couple had five kids together. Vanessa wasn't completely new to the aspect of being part of a high-profile family given the fact that her late stepfather, Charles Haydon, was a pretty famous lawyer back in the day, representing the likes of Marilyn Monroe. Her mother, Bonnie Haydon, also headed Kay Models. It's not clear who her biological father is or if she ever knew him.

Vanessa grew up on Manhattan's Upper East Side with her sister, Veronika Haydon. Basically, her early life appears to have come straight out of a "Gossip Girl" episode, but as we all know, the characters in the show often had very tragic lives behind closed doors. The same could be said for Vanessa. Her life hasn't been smooth sailing all the way, and her introduction to the Trump family wasn't the best one either — upon meeting up with Donald Jr. after their first meeting, she couldn't remember who he was the second time they were introduced to each other. Then, she had a light bulb moment and blurted, "[You're] the one with the r*tarded dad!" Oof! Perhaps that was the first indication that things were about to go sideways.