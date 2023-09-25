Why Jennifer Garner's First Marriage Ended In Divorce After Only Three Years

Today, Jennifer Garner is a successful and beloved actor, having won over audiences as flirty-thirty-and-thriving Jenna Rink in "13 Going on 30" and aspiring-to-be-a-mom Vanessa Loring in "Juno." However, before she was launched into fame in the early 2000s, the celeb was taking on much more minor roles, guest appearing on television shows like "Law & Order" and "Fantasy Island."

It was through one of these smaller roles that Garner met her first husband, actor and "Felicity" star Scott Foley. In 1998, the then-unknown actress had a two-episode arc on the drama series. "She played my girlfriend on 'Felicity,'" Foley told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM. "Yeah, we met on the show, and we hit it off instantly and were soon dating."

Two years into their relationship, the duo married in 2000. While it continues to be a favorite celebrity pairing among some Garner fans, it was a short-lived relationship at the time, with the couple splitting in 2003. Though there were rumors of infidelity, Foley and Garner attribute the end of their marriage to maturity and unexpected fame.