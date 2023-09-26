Get To Know Melissa Gilbert's 7 Kids

Melissa Gilbert was only 9 years old when she was cast as Laura Ingalls in "Little House on the Prairie." She starred on the show for the better part of 10 years, growing up on a 19th-century-inspired Hollywood set and forming a strong bond with her on-screen dad, Michael Landon. "I absorbed so much without even realizing what I was learning. Really important life lessons about family, community, tolerance," she told "CBS Sunday Morning" in a 2020 conversation. She's carried those lessons with her into adulthood, applying them as she parented her own kids.

Now, Melissa Gilbert and her third husband, Timothy Busfield, live in what she likes to call a "little house in the Catskills." Their Sullivan County, New York property is also home to several chickens — one is named Dr. Fauci — and plenty of space for growing vegetables. "It's very rustic. Look at my hands. I have blisters from shoveling and there's dirt everywhere constantly," she told CBS, talking about her life on the farm post-COVID.

When Melissa Gilbert isn't feeding her chickens, writing (she's published four books including a cookbook and a memoir), or enjoying the rural New York landscape, she's spending time with her seven children and their kids — believe it or not, young Laura Ingalls is a grandmother several times over. Two of her kids (Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner) are biological, the product of her first two marriages. She also has five stepchildren thanks to her second and third husbands. Here's what we know about Dakota, Michael, Sam, Lee, Samuel, Daisy, and Wilson.