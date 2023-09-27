The Stunning Transformation Of Alanna Masterson

Alanna Masterson was born in 1988 in Long Island. Her parents were Joe Reaiche and Carole Masterson. Carole had two children from a previous marriage, Danny and Christopher. The pair had another two boys, Jordan and Will, Alanna's older brothers. The couple were both Scientologists, but they divorced in 1995 when Alanna was 7 after Joe became wary of the Church.

Alanna spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles where she and her siblings began auditioning for film and TV roles. "I was raised here [in L.A.], because I have four older brothers and at the time Danny and Chris both booked shows — 'That '70s Show' and 'Malcolm in the Middle,'" she later told Interview Magazine. Soon enough, Alanna was auditioning, too. "I think that it was inevitable, since the people I looked up to the most were all actors," she later told Filler Magazine. "I was also extremely dramatic as a child, so it was technically my only option."

Not only did her brothers help her get into acting, they also helped her develop a toughness — but it only goes so far. "I grew up with a bunch of brothers, so I'm pretty hard," she told Untitled Magazine. "I got a thick skin, but it still hurts when they say you're not this enough or that enough or pretty enough or skinny enough ... it's very funny how you get more success, and people just want to rip you apart!"