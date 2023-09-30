The Stunning Transformation Of Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown

Be it watching a routine filmed by one of our favorite makeup gurus on YouTube, perusing the aisles of Sephora, or sharing favorite products amongst our friends, Bobbi Brown is a cosmetics company that always seems to enter the chat. The line's range of neutrals, naturals, and products made to help you love the skin you're in has been popular since the '90s. However, unlike other companies (the Jenner-slash-Kardashian clan, for example), Bobbi Brown is a makeup brand that doesn't feature the mogul's face plastered all over its products and advertising, meaning a lot of people couldn't even tell you what Bobbi Brown looks like. So, who is the face behind the mega-popular brand?

"I've always been someone that I don't look and see what's wrong on a person's face and try to fix it," Brown told Elle in 2023 regarding her career. "I see what's right and bring it out." She added that she wasn't made for the glamorous world of makeup and entrepreneurship. "I know I wasn't meant for the life I have," she added. "Teachers never thought I would amount to much. My parents never thought I would be a high achiever."

Nevertheless, Brown proved she was all of those things and more. So we're taking a look at the incredible transformation of makeup artist Bobbi Brown.