Emma Roberts' Most Controversial Moments

Emma Roberts, a prominent name in the entertainment business, has won over audiences' hearts with her remarkable acting prowess. While her relationship with her aunt, Julia Roberts, may have opened doors for Emma, it's her unwavering dedication to the craft that truly cements her enduring Hollywood presence.

Her acting versatility shines brightly, whether she's delivering razor-sharp wit as Chanel Oberlin in "Scream Queens" or delving into intricately layered characters in independent films like "In a Relationship" and "The Art of Getting By." Not confined to the realm of somber movies, Emma gracefully stepped into lighter-themed scenarios, leading in "Maybe I Do" alongside Richard Gere and Diane Keaton, showcasing her adaptability.

Yet, over the course of her stunning transformation, Roberts has been involved in her fair share of controversial moments, sparking some serious online backlash. From a domestic violence arrest to being called out for a transphobic comment, the star keeps inadvertently revealing her less-than-innocent side.