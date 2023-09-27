How Sasha And Malia Obama Helped Changed Dad Barack's Views On Same-Sex Marriage

In 2012, then-President Barack Obama weighed in on the national conversation about marriage equality. During an interview with ABC News, Obama noted that he had experienced "an evolution on this issue." While Obama maintained that he had continually supported what he termed "broader equality for the L.G.B.T. community," he now stated unequivocally, "I think same-sex couples should be able to get married."

Obama's statement was a major departure from his previous position. In 2008, during the Saddleback Presidential Candidates Forum broadcast on CNN, he said, "I believe that marriage is the union between a man and a woman." He added, "I am not somebody who promotes same-sex marriage, but I do believe in civil unions." Obama had made similar comments when running for the U.S. Senate in 2004.

In 2010, the then-president indicated that, while he hadn't changed his mind, it was a topic he was still considering, in light of friends and staff who were in same-sex relationships. In the 2012 interview, Obama indicated that his two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, were pivotal in influencing his thinking. As president, Obama prioritized family dinners, and this led to thoughtful conversations on important issues. "Malia and Sasha, they have friends whose parents are same-sex couples," Obama explained to ABC News. "It wouldn't dawn on them that somehow their friends' parents would be treated differently. It doesn't make sense to them and, frankly, that's the kind of thing that prompts a change in perspective."