How Emma Roberts Reportedly Ended Hayden Christensen's Decade-Long Relationship

Emma Roberts may be best known for her acting talent, with her career starting off on Nickelodeon before she transitioned into a horror stalwart, appearing in the likes of "Scream 4" and the "American Horror Story" franchise. However, in 2017, the star found herself making headlines for an unfortunate rumor unrelated to her performances.

Although no official confirmation ever emerged, there was speculation that Roberts ended Hayden Christensen's decade-long relationship with fellow actor Rachel Bilson. Roberts and Christensen shared the screen in the 2018 rom-com "Little Italy," in which they, conveniently, play a couple in love navigating the various challenges thrown their way. At the time of filming, Christensen was in a long-term, on-off relationship with the "Hart of Dixie" star.

The former couple met in 2007 while they were filming "Jumper," a sci-fi action movie. Despite being engaged at one point and welcoming a daughter in 2014, they never actually tied the knot, calling it quits in 2017. While the exact role Roberts may have played in their breakup remains unclear, her involvement could have been the last straw for Bilson and Christensen.