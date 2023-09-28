Maria Bartiromo: 11 Facts About The Fox News Host

Birthdays are a day of celebration, but it's complicated for Maria Bartiromo. Having been born on September 11, 1967, her birthday now falls on one of the most tragic days in American history. Bartiromo was actually broadcasting from the New York Stock Exchange on that horrific day in 2001. Recalling what happened as the 9/11 attacks evolved, Bartiromo told CNBC that her day started with flowers from her assistant before everything quickly descended into chaos.

"We saw the first plane go into the first building on television. And then my boss, David Friend, calls me up and says, 'Go outside and call into the studio. Tell us what's happening.' So in a minute I was up on my feet, running to Broadway, and I got out to Broadway, and there were throngs and throngs of people looking straight ahead, and it was just the next block over," Bartiromo recalled. "And we saw one of the buildings on fire, and we were all stunned."

Bartiromo got set up and went on air, reporting what she was seeing in real time before tragedy quickly struck again. "Right in front of my eyes, the second plane came and crashed into the second building. ... A guy next to me said, `Oh my God, the world will never be the same.' And I turned to him, and before I could even finish saying, 'What do you mean?' I knew what he meant."