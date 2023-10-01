Hallmark's Emilie Ullerup Had A Serious Health Scare Just As Her Career Was Taking Off

On the Hallmark channel, Emilie Ullerup is known for playing Bree O'Brien on the hit series "Chesapeake Shores" alongside stars like Meghan Ory and Barbara Niven. When she's not dealing with family drama on the coast, she's starring in heartwarming flicks like "Hearts of Christmas" and "With Love, Christmas." Fans are used to seeing the actor in these uplifting storylines, but there was a time when her own future didn't look so bright.

Ullerup might've joined the Hallmark network in 2014, but she's been developing her acting career since as early as 2006. It was during the beginning of her show business journey that she faced a major health scare. In 2008, the actor was diagnosed with a tumor at the base of her spinal cord, a potentially life-threatening condition.

While the Denmark native fully recovered, going on to star in some of our favorite Hallmark holiday movies, the health experience was a major moment in her life. With this in mind, here's everything Hallmark star Emilie Ullerup shared about her early career health scare.