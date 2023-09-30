Brad Pitt Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life
Brad Pitt has everything he needs to authenticate his star power: a record of acclaimed films, a global fan base, and a lifestyle that is more than luxurious. The latter is a general celebrity fixture, often defined by outrageous excesses and Kardashian-esque displays of said excesses. But Pitt is hardly one to flaunt. It's no secret that the man in possession of countless awards and nearly synonymous with Hollywood iconography itself is rich. And we mean filthy rich. His net worth estimably soars near the $400 million mark, with Forbes further broadcasting his affluence by ranking him sixth on its 2023 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers. What sets Pitt apart from his more flamboyant peers in showbiz is his relationship with the monied status he enjoys.
To say Pitt lives lavishly would be a gross understatement; palatial homes, innumerable automobiles, overwhelmingly expensive watches, and rare antiques account handsomely for his investments. The details of it sometimes don't even become general public knowledge but add to his Hollywood legend in an unassuming, elegant manner that mimics his own. When he splurges on a vacation rental or buys a multimillion-dollar property, it does become front-page news. But many of his indulgences are meant for private satisfaction. As Pitt once expressed to Esquire, "I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice." Let us, by getting up close into the incredibly lavish life Brad Pitt leads.
The value of Brad Pitt's real estate portfolio is through the roof
Prudent real estate decisions are central to the status of the ultra-rich and Brad Pitt is a great example. Since the 1990s, when films like "Thelma & Louise" and "Legends of the Fall" set him on the path to stardom, Pitt has made judicious use of his ever-booming fame and money for property investments across the world. In 1994, he forked over a cool $1.7 million on a Los Feliz home, and then proceeded to fork over a few more million to expand it. As noted in Architectural Digest, Pitt reportedly swapped out this property in 2023 for a smaller pad in the same neighborhood that he bought off oil heiress Aileen Getty for $5.5 million.
During his time with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, Pitt shelled out millions for a Santa Barbara beachside haven and a stately Beverly Hills mansion, the latter being sold off for nearly $30 million when the couple divorced. Pitt bought a few more properties after that, but arguably his most landmark purchase arrived in 2008. That year, Pitt and his then-partner Angelina Jolie took the legendary 1,000-acre southern French vineyard estate of Chateau Miraval into their possession for a sum touching $30 million. Neither party could have predicted then that the elegant wine-producing property — where Pitt and Jolie also tied the knot — would be caught in the middle of a messy divorce battle between the exes a decade later.
He has long been associated with classic style
The cool charm with which he pulls off even the most expensive wardrobes is what sets Brad Pitt a class apart. The "Ad Astra" star has proved for years on end that enjoying the sartorial fancies of the rich and famous doesn't have to be a flashy indulgence. Pitt's penchant for carrying premium pieces from the globe's most prestigious fashion houses with understated ease has established him as red carpet royalty, who can switch from classic Brioni and Gucci tuxes to experimental devil-may-care summer suits with equal ease. Harrods, defining their signature collab collection with Pitt, aptly spelled out his niche as "easy, comfortable cuts meet a classic, considered palette that's as timeless as it is adaptable."
Pitt is adamant that his luxury be led by old-school precision and comfort. "I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that's the only divining rod I have," he told Esquire. He's hardly frugal but a certain judiciousness guides Pitt's investment in pricey items, evidenced through an expensive Loro Piana cashmere jacket he said he would be happy to prolong the use of for 30 years. Cashmere, in particular, carries a special appeal for Pitt, who co-founded a luxury line called God's True Cashmere with his friend Sat Hari Khalsa in 2019. The label's Italian-made shirts flash price tags of $2,000 and up, but WWD's description suggests they're worth it: "Soft like a hug (a hug from Brad Pitt, no less)." Willing to shell out?
He owns a sweet fleet of luxury cars
Being practical assets as also eternal status symbols, automobiles often comprise major expenditures the wealthy make — and Brad Pitt is no different. Teslas and Audis populate his automobile fortune, which also features a significant bike bounty comprising an Indian Larry, a custom BMW Bobber, a Ducati Monster, and an Ecosse Titanium Series (the latter ranking among the most expensive bikes in the world).
The stars of Pitt's car collection, however, are his Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4 and Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition, both machines falling within the $300,000 to $400,000 price bracket. Per the Daily Mail, the Lamborghini is the costliest of the lot and Pitt rarely takes it out for a spin. He is anyway not the biggest gearhead in Hollywood, known instead for preferring two-wheelers or more practical machines like his Lexus and Mercedes.
Pitt has confessed to being a bit of a grouch out on the road, especially when people drive slow in passing lanes. "I gotta move. And when I feel trapped, I go all Larry David on 'em," he told W magazine. Whether he likes it or not, Pitt will now have to go behind the steering wheel more than usual in preparation for an upcoming Joseph Kosinski-directed film he is starring in. Deadline reported that Pitt was in the thick of things at the British Grand Prix 2023 and is collaborating with racetrack legend Lewis Hamilton to go deeper into his role as an F1 driver.
Brad Pitt has his very own superyacht
Be it the open road or the seven seas, Brad Pitt can choose to travel in style however he likes. The award-winning actor doesn't just have a garage full of wheels but also a presumably exclusive spot in the docks where his ultra-luxurious superyacht is anchored. Soon after getting married in 2014, Pitt and his former ladylove Angelina Jolie made a sizable investment in a water vessel to be relished by the celebrity pair and their big brood of kids, according to the Mirror. The boat was reportedly customized with state-of-the-art furnishings and Italy's Rizzardi were said to be behind the superyacht's sophisticated embellishments. And now for the (literal) million-dollar question: how much did the beast cost?
Pitt and Jolie reportedly dished out over $300 million to indulge in this nautical toy. Such spending wasn't unusual for the high net worth couple, who have been known to rent out the biggest, costliest boats available for leisure in the past. On a family holiday in Australia, the Pitt-Jolie family of eight cruised around in the ritzy Warren Ghost superyacht that, according to E! News, carried a per week charter cost of $100,000. In fact, Pitt loves sailing the high seas so much that he even spent his honeymoon with Jolie (and the kids) in Malta aboard the famous 300-foot luxury yacht Athena, distinguishable as one of the best and biggest sailing yachts in the world, Page Six reported.
His fashion accessories all come from high brands
It's all in the details. Brad Pitt is no skinflint when it comes to even the smallest bits of his attire, from sunglasses right down to jewelry. This meticulousness checks out with Pitt's reputation in fashion circles, where the suave superstar is known for taking a keen interest in styling. Promotions for his 2022 film "Bullet Train" were proof, with Pitt indulging in a range of high-end experimental looks. As pointed out by GQ, Parisian eyewear brand Maison Bonnet featured regularly in Pitt's wardrobe throughout the tour. One of the bespoke frames he wore was crafted from tortoise shell, understood to be among the world's rarest materials used in the making of eyeglasses. Then again, Pitt is no stranger to procuring such luxuries. On another occasion, he rocked an Adidas x Gucci collaboration for the shoe brand's iconic Gazelles.
Pitt has also long favored hand accessories and has often been seen out and about with a signature signet ring that flashes gold. A piece by David Yurman, in particular, has jazzed up Pitt's wardrobe — not just in appearance but also price with its $5,000 tag – on many a red carpet in the recent past. And it seems, has inspired many to invest in the accessory, too. A spokesperson for the brand told the Daily Mail that there was a massive rise in demand for signet rings in 2022, the same year it was seen extensively on Pitt's finger across events.
Brad Pitt has invested heavily in works by prominent artists
An artist in every sense of the word, Brad Pitt has a big appetite for all things creative. Though evaluated most significantly by his artistic sensibilities as they appear on-screen, the Hollywood actor is also a sophisticated aesthete behind the screen and is known for having a great amount of artwork in his possession. Parallel to his ever-growing star status, Pitt has long held the position of an art patron, picking up valuable pieces across the world. Back in 2009, he invested in a $960,000-worth Neo Rauch piece at the Art Basel fair in Switzerland, The Wall Street Journal reported. British artists are also an extensive part of Pitt's art stockpile; the actor owns many works by contemporary street artists Banksy and Bambi.
Though Pitt's art-accruing interests run in the millions, the "Fight Club" star recoils at being labelled an art collector. "Even the word collection kind of bothers me," he told podcaster Marc Maron. What encourages him to buy art then? "Just certain things that move me, and I like to be around each day and might inspire my kids or something." Pitt himself is not any less of an inspiration in this regard, having introduced the world to his superior sculpting abilities with a debut exhibition in Finland in 2022. The bulk of Pitt's art reserve was estimated to be around $25 million in 2015, with a report by Wealth-X naming him among Hollywood's top art collectors.
His watch collection can make anyone envious
We'd like to take a peek at whatever treasure chest Brad Pitt stores his iconic timepieces in. The Hollywood debonair, seldom seen without a watch, is the proud owner of high-value accessories acquired from the best in the business. From Patek Philippe to Breitling and Rolex, his swanky collection features every brand that would make watch enthusiasts giddy with envy. If only we were a part of his social circle, such luxurious watches would have reached us as gifts. The star was generous with sending the Breitling Emergency to his friends following his own purchase of the high-tech instrument, he told Watchonista. Those around him know what he likes, too; his ex-wife Angelina Jolie once gifted him a rare diamond-studded Patek Philippe piece in the $4 million bracket for his birthday.
Pitt's watch obsession is consistent with his proneness for punctuality and also his belief in putting money into timeless valuables. As GQ noted, Pitt's penchant for classic, old-school timepieces like the Cartier Tank à Guichet attests to his stature as a genuine watch aesthete. "Watches are one of the few opportunities to express yourself and for me, a watch is the most steadfast symbol of what we value," he said, likening the precision of wristwatches to architectural design. His commitment clearly runs deep, extending to his craft on-screen. Pitt admittedly shies away from resorting to prop watches while filming, always opting for the real deal instead. To him, "It's part of my character."
He indulges in luxurious vacations across the world
Like everything else he does, Brad Pitt holidays in style. The globetrotting star has vacationed in deluxe locations around the world, unwinding luxuriously on his off days from shooting. Here's a man who takes working hard and playing harder very seriously. France, Morocco, and Mexico are among Pitt's favorite travel destinations, as told to Outlook Traveller, with the Himalayas being a dream destination for the adventure nut. "Speaking generally, I am an outdoors person and love treks and rock-climbing," he said, elaborating that an ideal outing for him involved a good mix of both activity and leisure. When it comes to the latter, Pitt's bank balance allows him to splurge like only a celebrity could.
Be it Australia or Thailand, whenever Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie stepped out with their big brood for a family holiday, they opted for exclusive properties that could go up to rates of $18,000 per night, according to Page Six. We bet they barely broke a sweat clearing those bills. A Long Island vacation rental the former power couple once stayed in was so opulent that it went up on the market for a blazing $55 million. Luxury travel also provided a great escape for the high-profile star when he was embroiled in a bitter divorce with Jolie. The actor retreated to a lavish property by the crystal waters of Turks and Caicos for Thanksgiving in 2016 when the noise around their split was at its peak.
The star takes a keen interest in obtaining antiques
What's a rich person without an appetite for accumulating rarities? In inclinations that are consistent with his incredible net worth of $400 million, Brad Pitt is an avid acquirer of rare antiques and collectibles. The interest is one that Pitt can afford to act extravagantly on and doesn't necessitate his attention toward the price tags of these priceless items. Believe it or not, the actor once splashed out many cool millions on antiques without breaking a sweat.
"Brad turned up at one art and furniture show, spent $33 million in an hour, then just got back on his plane and left," Bill Ketterer, a longtime friend of the actor, told Radar. Pitt's reputation as a proficient buyer can be pinned to his capacity for creative and artistic involvement in everything he touches, from fashion to investments. But he isn't above depending on experts that according to Ketterer — who owns a vintage store in California the "Moneyball" actor often buys from — accompany Pitt on his shopping sprees, in case he needs a second opinion.
Some of his purchases are motivated by niche interests, such as World War II. The actor's stint as a wartime sergeant in "Fury" is said to have stirred historical interests that inspired him to invest in a rare motorbike dating back to Nazi Germany that's worth somewhere around $400,000. Quoting the antique's previous owner, Mirror noted that only 500 such models exist worldwide.
His first wedding was one of Hollywood's most expensive
Brad Pitt spared no cost when he celebrated his wedding with Jennifer Aniston in a ceremony the world remembers as being one of Hollywood's most expensive. The star-studded bash in 2000 reportedly racked up a bill upward of $1 million. The cost is unsurprising, given that the couple spent lavishly on luxuries that included a whole caviar wall — a detail from the tightly guarded event that was made public only two decades later but sounded just as ridiculously extravagant as it would have back then.
This little insight was courtesy of Aniston's "Friends" co-star Michael Rapaport, who appeared on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in 2023 and revealed long-awaited deets from the bygone Pitt-Aniston wedding. "They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over," Rapaport said. And, in a setting fans of rock music could only have dreamt of, the celebrity pair apparently pulled their clout to have keyboard legend Billy Preston give them a private concert on their special day. As Rapaport aptly stated, "Lot of bucks there."
Barely any information or photographs left the party venue in Malibu, where Pitt and Aniston turned militant with a $100,000-worth security cover that was topped off by a vast tent concealing all view of the event, ABC News reported. The ceremony majestically overlooked the Pacific Ocean and was predictably abundant with wedding staples like flowers and fireworks.
He is known to lavish his family with gifts
Maybe expensive gifts are Brad Pitt's love language ... maybe not. But the Hollywood star sure isn't a penny-pincher when it comes to spoiling those closest to him with luxurious treats. The pre-wedding gift he presented to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie alone was in the dazzling price range of $400,000, according to The Sun (via news.com.au). As one of the most expensive watches on the market, the rare Patek Philippe Minute Repeater probably justified the cost. Pitt, with his artistic bent of mind, wanted to make his splurge count in a profound way. "He wanted to buy Ange a unique gift that very few people own which is like a piece of art – and the highly sophisticated watch is just that," reports quoted a source as saying.
From jets to diamonds, Pitt's budget allowed him to lavish Jolie with an assortment of ultra-rich indulgences. In fact, so stocked up was Jolie on Pitt's gifts that she sold off one — a rare collectible painting made by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill — for a whopping sum of $11.5 million in the midst of their drawn-out divorce, Page Six reported. The souring of his relationship with Jolie, however, didn't deter the him from continuing to spend on their kids. The "War Machine" star remained open-handed when it came to heaping his children with gifts, reportedly sending iPhones and laptops their way as they traveled away from home with Jolie, according to Radar.
Brad Pitt owns a World War II fighter jet
Brad Pitt's preoccupation with history — World War II in particular — is no secret. His acting portfolio, with titles like "Fury," "Allied," and "Inglourious Basterds," attest to this passion. But even beyond the obvious, Pitt immersed himself deep into his wartime interests by procuring a specimen of the historic Spitfire jet back in 2013. Pitt was mid-shoot at the time for "Fury," the WWII film that (aptly) earned him the nickname Wardaddy and also inspired him to make a grand addition to his flying fleet. According to the Daily Mail (via Flying magazine), the British fighter plane, used extensively during the war against the Nazis, cost Pitt over $3 million. He followed the purchase up with lessons on commandeering the jet.
Yup, Pitt's association to aeronautics isn't just limited to the actor's high-end indulgences of traveling the world — or having his food delivered, per The Telegraph — in private jets. Post-work, his co-curricular activities include soaring the high skies as a licensed flyer, a sport his ex-wife Angelina Jolie inspired him to take up. As he told Rolling Stone in 2008, "[W]e both fly, and we like being able to fly over to Italy or Spain or Morocco. Jolie boosted his enthusiasm further by gifting him a $1.6 million-worth helicopter to make good use of their helipad at Chateau Miraval, the New York Post reported. When it comes to Pitt's bank account, the sky is clearly the limit.