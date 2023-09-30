Brad Pitt Lives An Incredibly Lavish Life

Brad Pitt has everything he needs to authenticate his star power: a record of acclaimed films, a global fan base, and a lifestyle that is more than luxurious. The latter is a general celebrity fixture, often defined by outrageous excesses and Kardashian-esque displays of said excesses. But Pitt is hardly one to flaunt. It's no secret that the man in possession of countless awards and nearly synonymous with Hollywood iconography itself is rich. And we mean filthy rich. His net worth estimably soars near the $400 million mark, with Forbes further broadcasting his affluence by ranking him sixth on its 2023 list of the world's highest-paid entertainers. What sets Pitt apart from his more flamboyant peers in showbiz is his relationship with the monied status he enjoys.

To say Pitt lives lavishly would be a gross understatement; palatial homes, innumerable automobiles, overwhelmingly expensive watches, and rare antiques account handsomely for his investments. The details of it sometimes don't even become general public knowledge but add to his Hollywood legend in an unassuming, elegant manner that mimics his own. When he splurges on a vacation rental or buys a multimillion-dollar property, it does become front-page news. But many of his indulgences are meant for private satisfaction. As Pitt once expressed to Esquire, "I like the feel of a Leica camera or the way a watch feels. I don't want to look ostentatious, but if you come close, you notice." Let us, by getting up close into the incredibly lavish life Brad Pitt leads.