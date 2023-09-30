Why Tom Cruise Will Be Paying For Suri's College Education Despite Having No Part In Her Life

It's no secret that Tom Cruise has little involvement in his daughter Suri's life. After his split from Katie Holmes in 2012, the actor didn't receive custody of his and Holmes' child. She claimed that divorce was a measure of protection, keeping Suri safe from Cruise's religion. At the end of their custody discussions, which lasted less than two weeks, the "Mission Impossible" star was awarded just 10 visitation days. Though there were some odd stipulations in their quickie divorce, Cruise didn't press the custody agreement, and since that time, he has been estranged from Suri by all accounts.

That doesn't excuse him from having to pay for her expenses, though. Initially, the agreed-upon deal stated that Cruise had to pay around $4.8 million in child support. It equates to about $400,000 annually and can be further broken down to just over $33,000 each month, according to TMZ. Considering he is worth more than half a billion, Cruise could have been ordered to pay much more — especially under New York law had the couple not wanted to settle expeditiously.

Fortunately, though the agreement specified payments would be made until Suri is 18, they also included the clause that he pays for all of her college education — which is right around the corner for teenage Suri.