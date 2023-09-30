Former DWTS Pros Who Had Bad Experiences On The Show

When "Dancing With the Stars" premiered in 2005, it allowed celebrities from all corners of entertainment an opportunity to show their dance moves in front of an audience and panel of judges. Famous folks such as Kim Kardashian, Nelly, David Hasselhoff, and Nancy Grace, to name a few, have been paired with professional dancers to compete in various performances, with the money raised from viewers voting going towards charities of their choosing. While "Dancing With the Stars" is among the family-friendliest of television programs, there has been messiness behind the scenes that fans may not be not privy to, some of which has left the pros with horrible experiences.

Off-camera run-ins have plagued the series for years, though not everyone is willing to come forward with their stories. Jaleel White, who portrayed Steve Urkel in "Family Matters," is rumored to have screamed at his expert partner, Kym Johnson, during rehearsals in April 2012, something he has denied. Actor Kirstie Alley and "DWTS" professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy also had some sort of disagreement, which he has hinted may be related to her Scientologist beliefs. While these instances surely make for an unpleasant work environment, some occurrences during filming were much more shocking than others.