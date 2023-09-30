HGTV Star Christina Hall's Pet Shared The Name Of Hollywood's Most Famous Couple

While Christina Hall became a popular HGTV figure through shows like "Flip or Flop" and "Christina on the Coast," she's shifted her focus to rural living and rustic renovations in the 2023 series "Christina in the Country." Not only does the show see Christina expanding her renovation business and exploring nearby Nashville, but it also depicts her taking part in country traditions such as horseback riding and raising chickens.

The Hall family seems to have taken particularly well to their pet chickens, as they've regularly appeared on Christina's Instagram following their "Christina in the Country" debut. In fact, followers of the HGTV star got to know one chicken in particular, as the silkie Bennifer quickly became a family favorite.

While the pet's name came about after the family had misidentified the sex of the chicken, it also serves as a really fun nod to one of Hollywood's most famous couples. Though the Hall family unfortunately lost their friend Bennifer in March 2023, their fond memories of the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez-named chicken will always remain.