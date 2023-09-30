A Look At Dance Moms Star Maddie Ziegler's Dating History

Maddie Ziegler was launched into the cultural zeitgeist through "Dance Moms," a scandalous Lifetime reality series that debuted when she was eight years old. As she's grown up in the spotlight, the Pittsburgh native has made a name for herself as an actor and accomplished dancer. She's also garnered a notable social media following, accumulating almost 14 million followers on Instagram and earning a spot on Time magazine's "30 Most Influential Teens" list in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

As a celebrity figure, the stunningly transformed Ziegler has been no stranger to public scrutiny, with her dating life being a particular topic of speculation. Even when she was only eleven years old and still on "Dance Moms," there were rumors about a potential relationship between her and fellow dancer Gino Cosculluela. As a result of the immense attention and speculation she's faced, the dancer has made the decision to keep some things private.

Even so, she's occasionally shared glimpses into her romantic life over the years. With this in mind, here's a look back at "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler's dating history.