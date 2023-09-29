Dianne Feinstein, Trailblazing US Senator, Dead At 90

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has died, sending the nation into mourning. Feinstein served as a California senator from 1992 to 2023, making her the state's longest-serving senator (via USA Today). She helped to kickstart the careers of many politicians, including Alex Padilla. NBC announced the California Democrat had died on September 29 at age 90.

February was a turbulent month for the senator. At the beginning of the month, she announced her decision not to run for re-election in 2024 — a choice that had many wondering who she might endorse. Per CBS News, Feinstein was also diagnosed with shingles at this time, which ultimately led to her being hospitalized to treat the viral infection.

Despite her health struggles, the politician was determined to return to office. Her return to work was met with a palpable wariness from those around her. Her rapidly diminishing health was evident; she was escorted around in a wheelchair and seemed frail. Now more details surrounding her death have surfaced, and it's clear that the senator's health was on the decline.