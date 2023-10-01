Whatever Happened To 'Fake Heiress' Anna Delvey?

In 2018, the world was introduced to Anna Delvey via an article from New York Magazine by journalist Jessica Pressler. The story was captivating and stranger than fiction — a woman posing as a German heiress had managed to swindle hundreds of thousands of dollars and scam her way into a lavish New York lifestyle. Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin (she simply made "Delvey" up), tricked banks and friends and lenders into giving her money to start an elite art-focused club, and to fund her expensive taste in clothes, restaurants, and hotels.

Delvey, who was born to a middle-class family in Moscow and raised in Germany, was eventually arrested and convicted, but by then she had already captured the attention of the public. Many were fascinated by her story, as well as her chic fashion sense, garnering her millions of followers on social media. Netflix even created a series about her, "Inventing Anna," starring Julia Garner and helmed by Shonda Rhimes. From her difficult-to-place accent to her ubiquitous thick-rimmed glasses, Delvey's image was ripe for both parody and idolization.

Now that Delvey has served her prison sentence and is in the process of appealing a deportation order, she continues to lead an intriguing life. Read on to find out what happened to the wily, mysterious, and always well-dressed Anna Delvey.