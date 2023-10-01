Why Sasha And Malia Obama Named Their White House Pup Bo

What's in a name? There are a lot of places you could find inspiration when naming a pet, and Sasha Obama and Malia Obama used a familial connection and musical artist to name their late dog Bo. The Portuguese water dog was given to the Obamas by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy in 2009 because former president Barack Obama promised his girls he'd get them a dog after his 2008 presidential campaign. According to the Presidential Pet Museum, in a great coincidence, the breeders that had raised Bo before he was given to the Obamas named him after Barack's campaign slogan and called him New Hope.

The Obamas renamed him, and Bo's moniker came about in part because of Sasha and Malia's grandfather and Michelle Obama's father. He went by Diddley, and that name's connection to musician Bo Diddley is how the Obama family's first White House dog earned his name (via CBS News).

After the dog had lived with the Obamas for 100 days, writer Ben Greenman wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in the voice of Bo, sharing facts about his breed and comparing Bo to former pets of the White House. Bo was not an only child — in 2013, he earned a little sister in Sunny Obama. She was named after her friendly disposition and temperament.