What We Know About Hallmark Real-Life Pair Peter Mooney And Sarah Power

Don't you just love it when your favorite Hallmark characters collide? You did a little happy dance when Abigail finally got together with Donovan in "Good Witch," and swooned with romantic delight when Sean rekindled his relationship with Abby in "Retreat to You" — and now you can give a giant fist-bump of giddy glee for Abigail and Sean getting together in real life. Or, rather, the actors who play them.

Sarah Power and Peter Mooney are happily married, share one child together, and are living their best lives, all while filming various Hallmark Channel projects and movies. Both actors are originally from Canada, one of Hallmark's favorite places to film, and have made their way back and forth from their home country to Los Angeles to star in various projects.

And while it would complete the fantasy if these two lovebirds met and fell in love on a Hallmark movie set, the duo actually started dating before either one of them signed on with the network.