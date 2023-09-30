Why People Can't Stop Watching HGTV

Whoever thought that a network focused on everything for the home would become the fourth most-watched cable network just behind Fox News, ESPN, and MSNBC? Certainly not many of the TV execs whom HGTV creator Kenneth Lowe originally pitched his idea for the network to in the early '90s. Said Lowe during an interview for Architectural Digest, "I've had a lot of doors slammed in my face by cable operators who said, 'This is too small of an idea, nobody's really going to watch this, we just can't see it.'"

But for the network's many fans, they can't imagine life without their go-to shows including "House Hunters," "Love It or List It," "Home Town," and "My Lottery Dream Home" — in fact, according to the outlet, in 2018, HGTV's primetime lineups averaged 13.1 million viewers.

But why is HGTV's content so addictive? Let's find out just what it is about the network that we can't seem to get enough of.