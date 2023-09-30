Sarah Ferguson Mourns Former Personal Assistant Jenean Chapman Amid Alleged Murder

The world is in shock after the alleged murder of a former assistant to the British royal family. Jenean Chapman was found dead in her Dallas apartment on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Her husband James Patrick — who had fled to Austin — was arrested in connection to her death, according to WFAA Dallas. Chapman's sister Crystal Marshall has alluded to Chapman's death as the result of domestic violence. "My sister was recently a victim of physical abuse and her life was brutally taken away from her," she posted on Instagram.

Chapman's death has brought in a wave of support for her family from around the world, including from Chapman's former employer, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York. The former wife of Prince Andrew went on Instagram to pay tribute to Chapman. "I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46," the duchess wrote. "A suspect is in custody."

Fergie also shared her memories of working with Chapman. "Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy," she wrote.