Sarah Ferguson Mourns Former Personal Assistant Jenean Chapman Amid Alleged Murder
The world is in shock after the alleged murder of a former assistant to the British royal family. Jenean Chapman was found dead in her Dallas apartment on Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Her husband James Patrick — who had fled to Austin — was arrested in connection to her death, according to WFAA Dallas. Chapman's sister Crystal Marshall has alluded to Chapman's death as the result of domestic violence. "My sister was recently a victim of physical abuse and her life was brutally taken away from her," she posted on Instagram.
Chapman's death has brought in a wave of support for her family from around the world, including from Chapman's former employer, Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York. The former wife of Prince Andrew went on Instagram to pay tribute to Chapman. "I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46," the duchess wrote. "A suspect is in custody."
Fergie also shared her memories of working with Chapman. "Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy," she wrote.
She plans on donating to the Chapman family's fundraiser
In the wake of Jenean Chapman's death, Sarah Ferguson is asking her social media followers for help in getting Chapman and her family the justice they deserve. "Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs," she wrote in her Instagram post. "I will be making a donation and supporting the family in any way possible — please help if you can at the link in my bio."
The duchess then directed her followers to her Linktree which has a link to Chapman's GoFundMe page posted at the top. The fundraiser was started by Charene Chapman-Santiago, Jenean's sister, and has a goal of $50,000. According to the fundraiser's description, all proceeds will go toward transporting Chapman's body from New York to Texas, as well as funeral costs and legal fees.
Chapman's LinkedIn profile states that she worked as Ferguson's personal assistant for four years, beginning in 2001. During that time, she oversaw the duchess' travel plans, publicity tours, and other personal affairs.