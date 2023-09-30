Mike Tindall Confesses Harsh Reality Of Marrying Into The Royal Family

Marrying into the British royal family sounds like a fairy tale. Suddenly, you're privy to a high-end lifestyle that most people could only ever dream of, you're the subject of fascination for millions, and with so much money, you won't have to worry about working another day of your life.

But, according to retired rugby champ Mike Tindall, the reality of marrying royalty is not so cut-and-dry. As someone with personal experience, Mike knows firsthand that becoming a member of the royal family doesn't mean it's an easy life from here on out. Mike is the husband of Zara Tindall, the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth and daughter of Princess Anne. Mike and Zara were married in 2011 and have three children together. Princess Anne opted against giving royal titles to her children, meaning Zara isn't referred to as "princess," but there's no less attention on the royal and her husband.

Mike opened up about the reality of his financial situation during the filming of the ITV1 & ITVX documentary "Grand Slammers," which centers around Mike and the eight other squad members who took home the Rugby World Cup in 2003. "Everyone thinks that just by marrying Zara that means it's all fine and dandy," he revealed, per Hello! Magazine. "But that doesn't stop the fact that you need a job. And it's not that easy, you know — you get quite institutionalized into rugby, it's a way of life and you leave the game and that's not there."