Inside Austin Butler & Ashley Tisdale's Longtime Friendship

While Hollywood is full of unlikely friendships — looking at you, Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart! — it also has some that just make sense, like Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale. Their paths first crossed in 2009 when they acted together in "Aliens In The Attic." At the time, Butler was making a name for himself with small appearances in hit teen shows like "Hannah Montana," "Zoey 101," and "iCarly." Meanwhile, Tisdale was fresh off her lead role in "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" and "High School Musical."

So, it's only natural that the two stars found common ground. Their friendship blossomed and grew stronger until their next on-screen appearance together in the 2011 flick "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure." When Girl Magazine asked Butler to share the best part of working on the film, he replied, "Ashley Tisdale and I have been friends for, like, three or four years, so it was a blast to get to come to work every day and just have fun with her."

When the interviewer asked him to share what Tisdale was like IRL, he gushed, "She's a really sweet, down-to-earth girl. Really fun to be around!" Tisdale answered the same question by noting how easy it was to find chemistry with Butler since they had such an amazing friendship. The "Elvis" actor also fondly recalled the time they went kayaking without their shoes only to find that the ground was too sharp, so they had no choice but to wrap seaweed around their feet. They've clearly made plenty of memories over the years!