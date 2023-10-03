The Scandal That Nearly Brought Down Sophie, Duchess Of Edinburgh

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly the Countess of Wessex), is an esteemed member of the royal family. Still, much like Meghan Markle, her entry into the royal family was pretty bumpy. While the media didn't exactly hate on her as much as they did Meghan, Sophie faced a massive scandal in her early days as a royal, and unfortunately, it was, in part, because of her own doing.

Sophie is the wife of Prince Edward, who is King Charles III's youngest brother. The two married in 1999 and share two children. The couple first met in the late '80s, but their relationship didn't begin until they reconnected at a photo shoot in 1993.

The two didn't initially work as full-time royals after they got married — Edward was dabbling in theater and television production while Sophie continued to run her own PR company. They had the best of both worlds, so to speak, until a certain investigative reporter posing as a prospective client got Sophie to say incriminating things about the royal family. Needless to say, this created something of a media firestorm for the royal family. Here's how it all went down.