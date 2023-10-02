Inside Princess Diana's Relationship With Prince Andrew

The royal family has always been a magnet for gossip and rumors that sometimes stray far from the truth. Consequently, it's no surprise that Princess Diana and Prince Andrew's friendship sparked romance rumors. In the 2017 docuseries "The Diana Story," Betty Andrews, a one-time housekeeper for the Spencers, explained that when it came to Diana, "We thought she would be with Prince Andrew."

Andrews was far from the only person who thought this. Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and author of "Prince Philip Revealed: A Man of His Century," told Us Weekly, "I think some of Diana's friends thought that Andrew would be more fun for her than Charles because [Andrew] was very much her age and he was full of fun and everything else." Still, she insists, "Diana wasn't interested in Andrew. It was Charles she was interested in."

While Diana was pregnant with her and Charles' son, William, Prince of Wales, rumors sent ripples through the public about an affair between Diana and Andrew. Nowadays, there's really no one who can prove or disprove the rumors other than Andrew. According to Fergie, though, it's "rubbish." On the podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Sarah Ferguson was asked about the rumor "that Diana had the hots for Prince Andrew and had pictures of him up." Fergie replied, "What a load of rubbish. Diana really always got on very well with him, and I say that he's certainly the best-looking prince."