Times The Osbournes Slammed Harry & Meghan

Things have been messy for the royal family ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their official duties. Though there were several signs that the couple wanted to leave the royal family, the news still took everyone by surprise. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Harry explained the reasoning behind the monumental decision: "It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health."

The prince also stressed that he wasn't turning his back on his family but simply taking a break. But as the years went by, it was evident that Harry didn't want to be associated with The Firm anymore as his public appearances with them have been few and far between. In 2023, he released his tell-all memoir, "Spare," which featured tons of startling revelations. For supporters, the biography further proved that the couple made the right decision by leaving. It also added fuel to the fire that the move was a cash grab or a smear campaign against the royal family.

And then there were the Osbournes, who believed that Harry's decision to step down reflected poorly on his character. In fact, they were so set in this notion that matriarch Sharon Osbourne was fired from "The Talk" after defending Piers Morgan's deeply problematic rant about Meghan. But, naturally, the family still had more to say.