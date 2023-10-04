Times The Osbournes Slammed Harry & Meghan
Things have been messy for the royal family ever since Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, stepped down from their official duties. Though there were several signs that the couple wanted to leave the royal family, the news still took everyone by surprise. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show With James Corden," Harry explained the reasoning behind the monumental decision: "It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health."
The prince also stressed that he wasn't turning his back on his family but simply taking a break. But as the years went by, it was evident that Harry didn't want to be associated with The Firm anymore as his public appearances with them have been few and far between. In 2023, he released his tell-all memoir, "Spare," which featured tons of startling revelations. For supporters, the biography further proved that the couple made the right decision by leaving. It also added fuel to the fire that the move was a cash grab or a smear campaign against the royal family.
And then there were the Osbournes, who believed that Harry's decision to step down reflected poorly on his character. In fact, they were so set in this notion that matriarch Sharon Osbourne was fired from "The Talk" after defending Piers Morgan's deeply problematic rant about Meghan. But, naturally, the family still had more to say.
Kelly Osbourne thinks Harry is a crybaby
When Kelly Osbourne appeared on the "I've Had It" podcast, in 2023, the host mentioned it was strange that Prince Harry wasn't sitting in the front row at his father, King Charles III's, coronation. Kelly asserted that Harry didn't deserve the spot, ranting, "He's a whining, whinging, complaining, 'woe is me, I'm the only one whose had mental problems. My life was so hard.' Everybody's life is f***ing hard. You are the prince of a goddamn country who dressed up as a f***ing Nazi, and now you're trying to come back as the Pope? Suck it," (via ET).
Kelly was referencing the controversial photo of the Duke of Sussex wearing a Nazi uniform for a costume party back in 2005. In "Spare," Harry revealed that he felt torn between dressing up as a Nazi or a pilot for an event with a "Native and Colonial" theme. He wrote that he called his brother, William, Prince of Wales, and sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, for advice, and they thought the Nazi costume was hilarious, so he chose to wear it.
In their 2022 Netflix documentary "Harry and Meghan," the duke admitted that he instantly regretted his actions and wanted to set things right. But none of that was enough for Kelly. She elaborated on her dislike for Harry on "The Osbournes Podcast," starting by explaining that she didn't like how Harry played the victim by sharing his tragic experiences. The TV star also argued that his decision to walk away was a missed opportunity to do some real good.
Sharon has also put the Sussexes on blast
Kelly Osbourne isn't the only member of her outspoken family who isn't a fan of the Sussexes. Sharon Osbourne informed Newsweek that Meghan Markle doesn't talk to people unless they're rich. She also claimed the former "Suits" star shouldn't label herself a victim and even called her a liar. When Sharon appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," she decried Harry and Meghan's infamous Oprah Winfrey interview as a never-ending whine fest.
The former talk show host reasoned that the celebrity couple had countless privileges at their disposal, but instead of making good use of them, they were stuck repeating the same narrative. Sharon also pointed out that the Sussexes only use their influence to talk about themselves and not the charities they supposedly support. Later, the rest of the Osbournes joined the show too, and Sharon acknowledged that she didn't like seeing Harry and Meghan cozying up in public either.
"All of this you know cuddly, lovey, holding hands, going everywhere together ... It's so disingenuous," she said. "It's like, come on, give us a break from all of that." However, her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, disagreed and suggested that the royal defectors turned up the PDA because they were truly in love. Sharon clarified that she didn't believe Harry was all bad because he had contributed to some great things in the past, like the Invictus Games, but it's clear she's no fan of his or Meghan's.