Whoopi Goldberg Is Less Than Excited By Taylor Swift's NFL Romance On The View

If you watched the Kansas City Chiefs play the New York Jets on October 1, you couldn't help but notice how much attention Taylor Swift was getting. She made her second appearance in as many weeks at a Chiefs game after a rumored romance with Travis Kelce, NFL tight end. During both games, she was seen with Kelce's mother, and for the New York Jets game, she came with friends Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds — perhaps to help vet her new beau? So while neither Swift nor Kelce have confirmed the relationship rumors, that clearly hasn't stopped the ongoing speculation.

The possible couple came up on an episode of "The View." If there's anything that the show is known for, it's about pushing the conversation sometimes a bit too much; there have definitely been some arguments on "The View" that went way too far. And while it didn't get as heated as it sometimes gets on the show, Whoopi Goldberg clearly seemed baffled as to why people keep obsessing over the fact that Swift attended the NFL games. "Why is this so extraordinary to people?" Goldberg asked (via X, formerly known as Twitter).