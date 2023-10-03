When Calls The Heart Producer's Comments On Hallmark Series' Longevity Have Us Excited

"When Calls the Heart" executive producer Brian Bird can't be the only one who wants the show to last for a long time. Based on the Instagram comments on Bird's welcome speech at the event, there's no doubt that Hearties would love to keep watching the happenings of Hope Valley for a long time to come as well. One wrote, "This is the best, most honest and wholesome series on the air today. [...] hope the series will last through my lifetime, and beyond!"

Bird credited the fans for the popularity and longevity of the show — which is Hallmark's longest-running original series. He's not alone. The star of the show Erin Krakow also credits 'Hearties' for keeping "When Calls the Heart" on air.

Krakow talked about the show's development in seasons 10 and 11, and she clearly sees a way forward for plenty more "When Calls the Heart." "We have so many more stories to tell," Krakow said, as reported by Deadline, "With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley." As for what will happen to her own character, Elizabeth Thatcher, in season 10, Krakow told Entertainment Tonight: "Elizabeth goes through it this season. She has some emotional hurdles that she has to overcome." Whatever happens and however long the show goes on, we can't wait to see it!