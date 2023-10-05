Inside Jada Pinkett Smith's Close Relationship With Tupac

Jada Pinkett Smith moved on to her current husband, Will Smith, in 1995. Even Tupac Shakur was a fan of the wildly talented Will. Jada once shared a throwback video on her Instagram of her and Shakur as teenagers lip-syncing Will's hit 1988 record, "Parents Just Don't Understand." With such evidence of their connection, Will couldn't help but feel insecure, which he documented in his 2021 self-titled memoir.

"Though they were never intimate, their love for each other is legendary — they defined 'ride or die.' In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was 'PAC! and I was me," the "Hitch" star honestly wrote. As Will explained, Shakur reminded him of his younger brother Harry Smith, whom he praised for standing up to their father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr. — something Will couldn't do despite witnessing his dad abuse their mother, Carolyn Smith.

In his book, Will transparently admitted to feeling inferior to Shakur, saying, "He triggered the perception of myself as a coward. I hated that I wasn't what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that," Will transparently added. Despite his strong emotions, that seemingly did not interfere with Will's insanely gorgeous life with Jada. Even with fans speculating that Jada and Shakur were more than besties, she has stood firm that her relationship with Shakur was that of a brother.