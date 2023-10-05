General Hospital Love Story Relived: Drew And Sam

Soap star Billy Miller was most recognized as Jason Morgan/Drew Cain on "General Hospital." While many "GH" fans always think of the relationship between Jason and Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) when Jason's name comes up, some may have forgotten that Drew and Sam were also romantically entangled. After Steve Burton departed the role of Jason in 2012, Miller soon came along to put his own spin on the character in 2014. After escaping from cryogenic stasis at the Crichton Clark facility, Miller's Jason was struck by a car and had to have his face reconstructed (along with a healthy dose of amnesia), which explained why he looked different from Burton. At first, he had amnesia and went by the name Jake Doe.

He had bonded with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) who soon figured out that he was actually Jason, but kept the secret so he wouldn't go back to Sam. After struggling with mind control from the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers), Jake was able to break free. Of course, the truth came out eventually, and Jake's memories as Jason started to come back. He left Elizabeth, but Sam decided that they should get a divorce and start over with a clean slate. They began to date, and after an adventure on Cassadine Island in 2016, Sam learned that she was pregnant.