What Dana Perino's Time In The White House Was Really Like

At the tender age of 7, Dana Perino had the opportunity to visit the White House. She was enchanted by what she saw, so much so that she decided then and there that she would walk its halls one day, telling her parents, "One day I am going to work in the White House." Most parents would probably smile and nod, knowing how short-lived a 7-year-old's dreams can be, but Perino's wasn't.

Before working her way up to serving as a member of former President George W. Bush's administration, Perino was just a Denver girl who couldn't wait to read her local newspaper every morning. Her father, who noticed his daughter enjoyed reading newspapers more than fashion magazines, started to discuss the news with her. "I didn't realize it until later, [but] he played the devil's advocate in a gentle way that encouraged my critical thinking development as well as my ability to articulate myself in some way," Perino wrote in her book "And the Good News Is... Lessons and Advice From the Bright Side."

In junior high, Perinio was on the speech team, and as her high school education progressed, she realized that she loved political commentary, which led her to pursue a career in journalism. Little did she know that she was well on her way to making history at the White House in a few years' time.