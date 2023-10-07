Inside Sarah Ferguson's Troubled Relationship With Her Mom

This article discusses child abuse and disordered eating.

These days, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, is known as something of a super mama. And, from what we can tell, the title is well-earned. After raising her two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, to be strong and successful, Sarah says that she is proud of her work. As she told People in 2021, "I'm self-deprecating and British. But [one thing] is I'm a really good mom."

Of course, like any other mother, Sarah faced challenges when raising her two royal daughters. Chief among them were the moments when the girls longed to do the sort of things that other people their age get to do — like be loud in public or get wild at parties. In the end, though, Sarah prevented Beatrice and Eugenie from going into the world and making any embarrassing public mistakes. Speaking to People, the redheaded mother explained, "I'm a good mom because, in growing up, when the girls used to say, 'Why can't we do that?' I would say, 'Well, I've already made those mistakes.'"

While many moms credit their own mothers for teaching them how to raise kids, that has not been Sarah's case. If anything, the duchess has been critical of the way her own mother, Susan Barrantes, brought her up in the 1960s and '70s. Over the years, Sarah has slowly revealed that her childhood was tumultuous, with moments of love, sorrow, and bitter abandonment.