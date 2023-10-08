How Many Daytime Emmys Has The Young And The Restless' Peter Bergman Won?

Peter Bergman plays daytime television icon Jack Abbott on the hit CBS soap, "The Young and the Restless." Many longtime viewers are familiar with the Abbott family patriarch's history, including Jack's long list of wives on "The Young and the Restless" and how Jack even had a lookalike named Marco – but don't be fooled by that handsome grin. There have been plenty of times when Jack has gone too far, including the time he tried to frame Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) for murder. Not only that but there have also been threads dedicated to asking the question of whether or not something might be "wrong" with him, per Soaps.com. After all, one of Jack's most memorable moments was when he threw a chair out the window while fighting with Victor Newman. Recalling that moment, Bergman told Michael Fairman TV that wasn't a scene that you could easily rehearse over and over again. He said while laughing, "You can only do it in one take. They don't have several sheets of glass, so it had better work when you do it."

And while Bergman didn't get a Daytime Emmy nomination based on that scene alone, he has been nominated a record 24 times throughout the course of his career. And because of it, many "Y&R" fans are surprised that he's only won three times — as of press time.