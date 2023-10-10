What You Never Knew About General Hospital Star Dominic Zamprogna

Before he became a household name in the daytime television world, Dominic Zamprogna starred in a handful of television series. His first role was a minor one in the 1991 film "F/X2," according to his IMDb page. The actor then went on to star in the Canadian television series "Edgemont" in the early 2000s before making his way to "Battlestar Galactica: The Resistance," and "Battlestar Galactica." Zamprogna joined the cast of "General Hospital" in 2009 and has called it home ever since. While Dante is good at his job as a cop in Port Charles, Zamprogna doesn't think he could do it in real life. He told Soap Opera Digest in 2023, "It seems like a job for a much lower-heart-rate type of person than I am."

In an interview with TV Insider in 2022, Zamprogna even admitted that he adapted the PCPD look by cutting his hair super short and shaving his beard. He explained that with the longer hair and beard, Dante was in a messy place in his life. But the short-haired, clean-shaven Dante means business. Zamprogna might not be interested in being a cop, but he doesn't mind looking the part. "I wasn't sure I was going to dig [my new look] but I do," he said at the time.

But if there's another role in his life that he takes just as seriously, it's his role as a father.