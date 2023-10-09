Bill Gates' Kids Live An Extremely Lavish Life

Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest people on the planet (at times he's been the wealthiest). The Microsoft co-founder has billions, and his fortune has allowed him to live an incredibly posh lifestyle. Gates has owned multiple multimillion-dollar properties, aircraft, and the most private farmland of anyone in the United States. He's also been able to rub shoulders with some of the most prominent people in the world — others who have billions, world leaders, elite athletes, A-list celebrities, and more. There aren't many people in the world who can live like Gates.

For 34 years, he has shared his life with Melinda French Gates, his ex-wife whom he met in New York City in 1987 and married in Hawaii in 1994. Bill and Melinda had three children together: Jennifer Gates, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates, and once their first child was born, Melinda quit her job to be a stay-at-home mom. Thanks to the company Bill co-founded, Melinda was not a stay-at-home mom who needed to be frugal or find a side hustle to supplement their income — the family had plenty of money. That money also ensured that Bill's children never wanted anything. They've always had access to the best of the best, and that's continued into their adult lives. This is the extremely lavish life that Bill Gates' kids live.