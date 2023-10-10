The A-Lister Behind Drew Barrymore And Corey Feldman's Date As Teens

If you were around in the '80s, then you might recall the brief romance between child stars Drew Barrymore and Corey Feldman. While the stunningly transformed Barrymore was launched into fame through Steven Spielberg's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," Feldman became an '80s teen heartthrob through titles such as "Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter," "The Goonies," and "The Lost Boys."

While the two celebs went public with their romance in 1989, their original connection goes back a few years before that. As both of the young actors worked on Spielberg projects in the '80s, with Barrymore even being the director's goddaughter, it was through the famed celeb's office that Barrymore and Feldman first connected.

Feldman recalled their first-ever date as tweens on a 2023 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," with the two reuniting to reflect on their old friendship. Barrymore admits that she had quite the crush on the young Feldman as a kid, which served as the catalyst for their budding bond.