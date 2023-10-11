What Hallmark's Jen Lilley Didn't Like About Filming Paris, Wine & Romance

Jen Lilley has starred in over ten Hallmark movies since 2017, appearing in feel-good flicks like "Harvest Love," "Mingle All the Way," and "Winter Love Story." While the star no longer works for the channel, being one of several Hallmark stars to leave the network for Great American Country, many of her past romcoms are still worth remembering. That includes "Paris, Wine & Romance," a film that the actor admits had its downsides while shooting.

"Paris, Wine & Romance," which premiered in 2019, is particularly noteworthy for its unique locations, as beautiful European sights serve as the backdrop for the romance flick. In the movie, Lilley plays Isabella, an Oregon winery owner who travels to France to enter a high-brow wine competition. While its beautiful locale is one of the movie's draws, the foreign location also proved to be a challenge for the then-pregnant actor.

Lilley shared in an interview that missing out on the fantastic European cuisine was her least favorite part of filming "Paris, Wine & Romance." Not to mention, that her emerging baby bump created some unique obstacles for the filming team.