A Look Back At Tom Cruise And Penelope Cruz's Y2K Romance

The dating history of Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise has always fascinated the tabloids. This is especially true considering he has been connected to some of film's biggest names, such as Oscar award winner Nicole Kidman. Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise married in 1990 and welcomed two children before Cruise filed for divorce in 2001. Just months before choosing to end his marriage, "The Mummy" star met his next partner, Penelope Cruz.

Though they'd been acquainted prior, it wasn't until after Cruise invited Cruz to his birthday party in July 2001 that the two began dating. Once crowned Hello! Magazine's Most Attractive Couple Of The Year, Cruz and Cruise embarked on a three-year relationship that was filled with affection. Cruise even confided in Marie Claire that he enjoyed packing on the romance for his girlfriend, including whipping up home-cooked meals and running baths for her. While things appeared promising, the pair ended their relationship in 2004. Though they reportedly remained friends, it seems that their split may have been a bit bumpy.