The Touching Story Behind Kate Middleton's Latest Choice Of Earrings
Trigger Warning: this article contains references to suicide.
World Mental Health Day is on October 10, and William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were hosts at a forum for 16 to 24-year-olds in Birmingham in support of mental health called "Exploring Our Emotional Worlds." At the event, Kate's colorful outfit looked great, as it so often does. She wore a black top, wide-legged black trousers, and a bright yellow blazer accessorized with star earrings.
But the outfit wasn't chosen just to look good. Kate's a master at choosing her outfit and accessories with intent, like when Kate wore a pink dress to meet a young girl with leukemia, fulfilling a promise she'd made to the girl and her family. Kate fulfilled another promise with the star earrings at the Birmingham event.
In June 2023, Sarah Renton gave the earrings to Kate at an event at the Maidenhead Rugby Club. They were made in honor of Renton's daughter Issy, who died by suicide in May 2023. The earrings, which are aptly named the "Issy Star," were made by Renton's cousin for her jewelry company, and £5 from every sale of the Issy Star earrings from Ear Sass goes to Brave Mind, a mental health charity. Kate took the time to speak with Renton about Issy, hugged her, and promised to wear the earrings in Issy's honor and in support of the cause. What better day to follow through on her promise than World Mental Health Day!
Kate's yellow blazer promoted youth mental health
The earring's designer, Sophie McGown, told Tatler she was honored that Kate Middleton had a pair of Issy Star earrings, and she spoke about how important it was for people to talk about and treat mental health. It's a sentiment Kate echoed at the Birmingham event. Kate gave a speech explaining why supporting mental health was so important for her and for her husband: "Ultimately, we are working to build a happier, healthier world. We want to shape fairer, safer, kinder, more equal societies — societies that seek the common good and a better future together," as reported by Harper's Bazaar. Shortly before the event, the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a survey that showed the need for increased mental health care and understanding for young people.
The yellow blazer that Kate wore for her World Mental Health Day outfit was also symbolic. The #HelloYellow campaign was launched by the YoungMinds charity to encourage people to wear yellow on World Mental Health Day to promote awareness of youth mental health. Kate and William have been formal advocates for mental health since 2016 when they launched the Heads Together initiative along with Prince Harry. While Harry and his brother and sister-in-law may not be on the best of terms at the moment, both brothers and their wives are promoting World Mental Health Day — Harry and Meghan Markle are in New York to speak at a youth mental health event.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org