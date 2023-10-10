The Touching Story Behind Kate Middleton's Latest Choice Of Earrings

Trigger Warning: this article contains references to suicide.

World Mental Health Day is on October 10, and William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were hosts at a forum for 16 to 24-year-olds in Birmingham in support of mental health called "Exploring Our Emotional Worlds." At the event, Kate's colorful outfit looked great, as it so often does. She wore a black top, wide-legged black trousers, and a bright yellow blazer accessorized with star earrings.

But the outfit wasn't chosen just to look good. Kate's a master at choosing her outfit and accessories with intent, like when Kate wore a pink dress to meet a young girl with leukemia, fulfilling a promise she'd made to the girl and her family. Kate fulfilled another promise with the star earrings at the Birmingham event.

In June 2023, Sarah Renton gave the earrings to Kate at an event at the Maidenhead Rugby Club. They were made in honor of Renton's daughter Issy, who died by suicide in May 2023. The earrings, which are aptly named the "Issy Star," were made by Renton's cousin for her jewelry company, and £5 from every sale of the Issy Star earrings from Ear Sass goes to Brave Mind, a mental health charity. Kate took the time to speak with Renton about Issy, hugged her, and promised to wear the earrings in Issy's honor and in support of the cause. What better day to follow through on her promise than World Mental Health Day!