Tragic Details About Princess Eugenie's Health Condition

Even if you're not an avid royal watcher, chances are good you've at least heard of Princess Eugenie. She's the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, Duchess of York. She has an older sister, Princess Beatrice, and is 11th in line to the throne. Eugenie married her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018, and the couple has two children, August Philip Hawke and Ernest George Ronnie.

Eugenie isn't a working member of the royal family, which means that she actually has time to pursue a career of her own. When she's not enjoying some tea with family members at Buckingham Palace, you'll find her working at the London art gallery Hauser & Wirth as associate director. Despite not being a working royal, Eugenie remains close to senior members of the family, especially Prince Harry. A family insider told People that, despite Harry's move to America, he and Eugenie remain close. "They're still the best of friends and talk constantly," the insider disclosed.

While many envy Eugenie's seemingly magical life, many don't know that she actually lives with a lifelong health condition that required her to undergo surgery when she was still just a child. Eugenie has scoliosis, and it was so bad when she was a kid that doctors recommended surgery to prevent it from getting even worse before she hit adulthood. She has spoken openly about it since and has made many others feel less alone in their diagnosis.