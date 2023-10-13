The Little Girl From Hope Floats Is Unrecognizable Today

Sandra Bullock has always known how to tug at our heartstrings but pair her with a dashing Harry Connick Jr. and a cheeky Gena Rowlands, and you have the romantic, feel-good 1998 flick, "Hope Floats." If you need a refresher, Bullock played Birdee Calvert, a betrayed wife who is forced to start over with her daughter Bernice in the Forest Whitaker-directed film. With her adorably large glasses and smart aleck lines, the young daughter in "Hope Floats" was Bullock's character's saving grace at times, and the actor who played her is now all grown up.

Mae Whitman was born June 9, 1988, and was just 9 years old when she starred as Bernice Calvert in the movie. Now in her 30s, the former child star is completely unrecognizable, having transformed into an actor you've probably seen in several beloved films and television shows. Whitman had a unique upbringing and, although much of her childhood was spent in front of the camera, she managed to skip the controversy many young stars deal with, transitioning right into a successful career as an adult. So, what has the little girl from "Hope Floats" been up to in her nearly three decades on screen?