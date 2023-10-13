Prince William & Brother Harry Had Some Royally Normal Childhood Issues

Historically speaking, royal children lead insanely lavish lives. Because of this, we're all probably a little guilty of thinking we wouldn't be able to relate at all to them. This is at least partially true, especially if you didn't grow up with a full staff at your disposal. According to Town & Country magazine, Queen Elizabeth II left much of the childrearing to their nannies and governesses, which was a longstanding tradition in the royal family.

Princess Diana was the one who broke the mold, in fact. In the Channel 5 documentary, "Diana: A Mother's Love," author Piers Brendon labeled the late royal the "very model of a modern mummy," (via The Mirror). The rule-breaking princess famously took her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, just about everywhere with her and was proudly and very publicly their primary caretaker until her death.

Perhaps it's due to Diana's modern approach to raising her family that William and Harry had a childhood that was, quite shockingly, similar to what the rest of us probably remember about our own — including all the squabbles and drama. From sibling rivalry to causing trouble, the childhood tales of the now estranged brothers help to remind us that even royal kids have totally normal issues to deal with.