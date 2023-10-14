PinkyDoll: 9 Facts About The Streamer And TikTok Star

Fedha Sinon, better known as PinkyDoll, became a social media sensation in 2023. From popping popcorn with a hair straightener to "eating" ice cream tokens to poking bubbles, her content wasted no time in ruling TikTok. In a chat with Insider, the Montreal-based personality shared the inspiration behind her online moniker: "I love the color pink, and I look like a doll."

PinkyDoll didn't always have her sights set on TikTok stardom; she only became a dedicated content creator when she found herself out of work. "I needed money to feed my kid and pay the bills. I had no job," she told Vice in a 2023 interview. While streaming one day, she more or less stumbled into the PinkyDoll character. "I was doing a live, and somebody sent me a beautiful gift, a real big gift. And I was like, 'Yes yes yes!'" she told the Daily Beast. "And then I was saying that, and people continued to send gifts. So I was like, 'OK, there's a reaction to my stuff now.'" Realizing she was onto something, she went all in on her TikTok character, and the views (and gifts) rolled in. "I decided to put all my effort on TikTok to make money, and I wasn't expecting to go viral and make all that money. It was a shock," she said in Vice.

But who is PinkyDoll when she's not making content? It's time to get to know her because she'll likely be in the spotlight for a long time.