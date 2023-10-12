Marie Osmond Becomes A Part Of The Bold And The Beautiful's Big Fashion Showdown

"The Bold and the Beautiful' is firing on all cylinders, gearing up for the Forrester Creations fashion showdown of the century. With his health on the decline and feeling pushed to the wayside by the younger generation, company founder, Eric Forrester (John McCook) is looking to make a statement. Eric wants to showcase one final couture collection, but his son, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) doesn't think it's in anyone's best interest. Eric is secretly battling health ailments, using Ridge's son, RJ Forrester (Joshua Huffman) to do the physical design work on his behalf.

Neither Eric nor Ridge are willing to budge from their stances on the matter, so they're taking their designs to the runway and letting the buyers make the choice. Only one man can win, and it's the most anticipated fashion event on "Bold" in several years. Most of the central characters will be in attendance for the show, but a famous guest star is poised to make an appearance, someone who knows more than anyone about the complicated dynamics of working with family.

According to People, Marie Osmond will be paying Los Angeles a special visit for the Forrester fashion show, playing the role of a wealthy Countess. Osmond's foray into the soap opera world comes 12 years after she was initially penciled in to star on the sudser. The battle between father and son will air over five episodes, with Osmond's appearance occurring on the third episode.