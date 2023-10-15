Concerning Rules Kanye West Reportedly Told Second Wife Bianca Censori She Had To Follow

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from vocalizing what he wants — especially when it comes to relationships. West, who now goes by Ye, has a dating history that got even more complex after his split from Kim Kardashian. Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in 2021, and it's safe to say that the matter was complicated. Seeing as they share four children together: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, the former couple still function as co-parents.

Since their split, both Ye and Kardashian have dated around. For nine months, Kardashian pursued an unexpected relationship with SNL comedian Pete Davidson. Within that timeframe, Ye dated models such as Julia Fox, Irina Shayk, Chaney Jones, and most recently Bianca Censori. Censori and Ye were first connected to each other at the end of 2022 when the rapper named a song after her (via People).

Since then, the couple have led a relatively quiet relationship that has been swarmed with paparazzi. Page Six reported that they held a private wedding ceremony in January 2023 and signed confidential documents that kept his second marriage private. While neither Ye nor Censori has gone on record to speak about their relationship, several sources close to them have. It's not surprising to learn that Censori's relationship with Ye comes with several rules she must follow to maintain the former billionaire's privacy, image, or both.