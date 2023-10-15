A Look Back At The Short-Lived Dating Series That Starred Travis Kelce

On "Chasing Kelce," each of the 50 women got 60 seconds to make an impression. Right after that, the field got narrowed down quickly. With just the first cut, only 20 women were left. Those women then moved into a Los Angeles mansion where much of the season was filmed.

As the show went on, Kelce joined the contestants on group dates, including a visit to the gym and playing touch football, eliminating women along the way. The show also featured plenty of drama between the women vying for his affection. By the finale, Kelce had it narrowed down to four women. There was a private yacht, a trip to Kansas City on a private jet, and a few of the women shared a private evening off-camera with Kelce. However,Maya Banberry was Kelce's ultimate pick. Banberry seemed excited about their connection on the show, but it didn't last. She never said much about their romance, but after the rumors of Kelce and Taylor Swift dating started to fly, Banberry went on Inside Edition to explain how she really feels about Kelce, calling him a narcissist and a cheater. Kelce has denied the cheating accusations.

As for "Catching Kelce," the show was not well received. One reviewer for The Washington Post called it "so absurd that it's pointless for viewers to sigh about how it's contributing to the downfall of TV and/or humanity." Kelce knew it wasn't great, either — he even poked fun at his time on the show and how few people watched it or liked it in his "Saturday Night Live" monologue in 2023.