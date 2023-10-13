The Stunning Transformation Of Mary Lou Retton

Legends like Mary Lou Retton come along once in a lifetime. The athlete secured her place in history (and the hearts of millions of Americans) back in 1984 when her masterstroke at the Olympics won the United States its inaugural gold in women's gymnastics. Retton was just 16 then, a wunderkind who didn't just personify the best of youth athletics but also the American spirit itself. Fame rained down on Retton like it hadn't done on any teen gymnast before her, as commercial and film offers, national honors, and, most importantly, recognition from senior members in the field pegged Retton as a sporting revelation.

"She is the most powerful gymnast who has ever competed and she takes great advantage of that with her tumbling and her vaulting," her Olympic coach Don Peters gushed after her career-defining victory, per UPI. "Her other attribute is that she's one heckuva competitor. As the competition gets greater, she gets greater." Her '84 win gave way to more gold at the 1985 American Cup and hopes of a greater record-setting performance at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. But having had her fill of celebrity and feeling desperate to get back to education, Retton made a timely exit from sports.

Though her career turned experimental during her adult years and she outgrew the American sweetheart title she once wore, Retton's enduring popularity hinges on the crowning achievements of her teen years. Here's an in-depth look at the stunning transformation of Mary Lou Retton.