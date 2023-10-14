Mark Goddard, General Hospital Actor, Dead At 87

"General Hospital" star Mark Goddard has died at the age of 87. The veteran actor is best known for his role as Major Don West in the 1960s sci-fi TV series "Lost in Space." He also starred as Derek Barrington in "General Hospital" from 1985 to 1986.

Goddard's wife, Evelyn Pezzulich, broke the news of his death through a statement shared on Facebook. "I'm so sorry to tell you that my wonderful husband passed away on October 10th," Pezzulich wrote. "Several days after celebrating his 87th birthday, he was hospitalized with pneumonia. We were hopeful when he was transferred to a rehabilitation center, but then doctors discovered he was in the final stages of pulmonary fibrosis for which there is no cure."

Pezzulich explained that her husband was under hospice care, and she was grateful for the caregivers who helped the actor during his final days. "His children and I had the chance to express our love and say our goodbyes. I'll never know how I deserved to spend 33 years with such a loving, gentle, handsome man who made me laugh so often," she said.

Pezzulich ended her statement by sharing details of Goddard's funeral, which is set to take place on October 21. The heartbreaking announcement included a picture of Goddard celebrating his birthday with a cheerful grin on his face and a huge slice of cake in front of him.